NEW HYDE PARK — The state’s daily new COVID-19 positives continue to decline, with a 0.66% infection rate Monday — New York’s lowest coronavirus infection rate since March.
“It’s not an anomaly,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing in Hyde Park on Monday of the state’s infection rate, which has remained under 1% for 17 days straight. “That is the lowest infection rate that we have had since we started this. ... It’s tracking what’s been going on, we’ve been doing a great job keeping control of this virus.”
Erie County had a small spike after several clusters of coronavirus cases in the Western New York region after a spread at two nursing homes, a steel factory, food processing plant and farms after seasonal employees returned to work, the governor said.
Seven New Yorkers died from the virus Sunday, including six in hospitals and one in nursing homes, which is up from five deaths Saturday and four Friday.
Cuomo continued his criticism of President Donald Trump and the federal government’s failed coronavirus response over the last five months, specifically focusing on how the disease arrived from Europe, not China, in New York and New Jersey to infect U.S. states on the East Coast.
“The federal government missed that,” Cuomo said. “That’s why if somebody knew what they were talking about, they would call it the European virus. When they say the China virus, which some people refer to it as, it actually makes the point of the mistake that the federal government made. They believed the virus was still in China. The virus was not in China. ... And that’s why New York was ambushed.
“...We were ambushed because the federal government failed in its job. Failed in its job.”
Cuomo praised the village of Westhampton Beach, Long Island, after a successful and safe drive-in concert series over the weekend. County and local officials attended the event to ensure attendees complied with state COVID-19 orders after illegal crowds gathered at a Southampton concert last month.
“It was a matter of concern,” Cuomo said. “We had a bad experience with several towns and villages on Long Island. ... This was a positive sign. You can do these types of events, but people have to comply.”
The State Liquor Authority and state police enforcement task force cited 3,964 bars and restaurants between Friday and Sunday nights, issuing violations to 34 additional establishments for not enforcing state mask and social distancing mandates with customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.