ALBANY — The state saw its lowest number of coronavirus fatalities for the second consecutive day Friday at 35 deaths since the pandemic began in March.
Friday’s deaths include 26 in hospitals and nine in nursing homes. New York’s COVID-19 death rate is on a decline after having 42 deaths Thursday, 52 on Wednesday and 49 on Tuesday.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 24,212 on Friday — up from 24,133 on Thursday. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s online COVID-19 tracker, which includes probable virus deaths in its tally, listed the state’s virus death toll as 30,269.
“We’d like to see nobody die, but this is really good news,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday during a pandemic briefing in the state Capitol. “From where we were, this is a sigh of relief.”
Statewide virus patients in the hospital declined to 2,603 on Saturday, down 125, according to the governor’s office.
Medical experts and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus can survive in the air for up to three hours.
The governor announced Saturday that churches, temples, mosques and houses of worship statewide can resume services and ceremonies with 25 percent capacity when a region has entered Phase II of the state’s four-stage reopening plan.
“Be smart — it doesn’t mean you sit right next to a person,” Gov. Cuomo said, warning worshipers not to congregate at entrances or exits.
“This is an acceleration for us because we have done so well on the metrics.”
The north country, Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Western New York and the Capital District regions have each started Phase II. The Mid-Hudson Valley region is on track to start Phase II on Tuesday. Long Island is expected to enter the second phase Wednesday.
New York City’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death metrics are on track to reopen Monday. The city is the last region to restart its local economy with Phase I of reopening.
As businesses reopen, the state is permitting commercial buildings to allow requiring to take a person’s temperature before allowing them to enter, Gov. Cuomo said.
The governor declared an executive order Saturday banning statewide price gouging of face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves and gowns. N95 respirator masks cost 70 cents a piece on average before the pandemic, but have surged to $7 per mask, Gov. Cuomo said.
The governor plans to work with the state Legislature to pass legislation this week to address the ongoing pattern of police brutality against minority communities nationwide.
As demonstrations, or large gatherings, continue, the governor urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and others from coronavirus by wearing face masks and social distancing in public to prevent a virus resurgence. Gov. Cuomo reiterated metrics will not reflect an outbreak for several days.
“We didn’t just flatten the curve in New York — we bent the curve,” he said. “We went from the worst to one of the best in a very short period of time... Don’t get arrogant. Be smart.”
The two Buffalo police officers accused of shoving and injuring a 75-year-old peace activist Martin Gugino outside City Hall during a protest Thursday were arraigned on felony assault charges Saturday morning. Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were charged with felony second-degree assault as part of an online arraignment procedure at about 11 a.m.
Both officers pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released without bail. They are scheduled to return to court July 20.
Video shot by a WBFO reporter Thursday showed Mr. Torgalski pushing Mr. Gugino before he fell and slammed his head against the pavement, causing him to bleed from the ear become unconscious.
Mr. McCabe can be seen about to kneel toward Mr. Gugino after the fall before a supervisor ushered him to keep moving down the sidewalk. The video has been seen on Twitter more than 77 million times.
Mr. Gugino sustained a cut to the head and a concussion. He was in serious but stable condition at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
