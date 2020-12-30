ALBANY — A curtailed number of fans will be permitted to attend the first Buffalo Bills playoff game in January after testing negative for the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, in a pilot to experiment using expansive COVID-19 testing and science-based guidelines to safely reopen parts of the economy.
The state Department of Health, National Football League and the Bills reached an agreement to allow 6,700 fans into he team’s first playoff game Jan. 9 or 10 at the open-air Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Erie County. The stadium has a capacity of 71,870.
BioReference Laboratories will test all fans within 72 hours of game day, conducting drive-thru testing for 13 hours each day leading up to the playoff.
Spectators will be required to wear masks after exiting their vehicles at the stadium, and must show evidence of their negative COVID-19 test result before permitted to enter.
Game tickets will be collected at a separate checkpoint.
“It’s not about a football game as much as it is how do you reopen the economy — that is a question that concerns everyone,” Cuomo said Wednesday afternoon during a coronavirus briefing in the state Capitol.
“This is a pilot to find ways where we can smartly and safely reopen businesses,” the governor continued. “We cannot afford, on any level, to keep the economy closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. ... We can’t take six months, nine months, 12 months of a closed-down economy — I would wager closer to 12 months at this point; that’s longer than we’ve gone through COVID to begin with.”
The Bills play its last regular season game this week. The team’s opponent for the playoff is yet to be determined.
More than 203,000 high-risk medical personnel, as well as nursing home residents and staff have received their first dose of Pfizer of Moderna’s approved COVID-19 vaccine. Doses will become available to ambulance health care workers and medical staff directly dealing with the public, including those administering COVID-19 tests and vaccines.
Health experts estimate it will take between nine months and a year to vaccinate between 75% and 90% of the population, or the required threshold for communities to become effectively immune from the disease.
“How do you use science and technology to open quickly, but safely?” the governor asked. “Can you use rapid testing to safely reopen? No place has done it. No one has even talked about it, but that’s OK. We’re New York. I have no problem going first. That’s why we’re piloting with the Buffalo Bills.”
Tailgating and other mass gatherings at the playoff game are prohibited. Fans that violate the rules will be immediately ejected from the stadium.
Fans will be seated in the stadium in socially distant pods with their group. Ushers stationed throughout the open-air space will monitor fans to ensure they comply with the state’s required COVID-19 regulations, including wearing face masks at all times.
The state is testing the safety of the mass gathering protocol at an outdoor event first, which will pose less risk of COVID-19 transmission than an indoor venue, Cuomo said.
DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and state Budget Director Robert Mujica, both leading officials on New York’s Coronavirus Task Force, developed the plan in accordance with World Health Organization COVID-19 guidance, including input from health experts across the globe.
“We think this plan is the safe way to have fans in the stadium,” Mujica said. “This will probably be the safest out of anywhere in the state watching the game. This plan approved by the Department of Health is the safest way.”
The DOH will monitor post-game testing and contact tracing.
“If this works well, then you’d work to expand it,” said Cuomo, adding if successful, officials will consider a venue’s capacity, air filtration system and other factors before green-lighting other large events.
The state has tested more than 4,300 people with a more rigorous COVID-19 diagnostic checking for a mutated, likely 70% more transmissible variant of the respiratory disease first discovered in the United Kingdom. Officials have tested more than 350 New Yorkers for the variant within the last week.
The variant was officially discovered in Colorado and California this week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No cases of the mutated virus have been discovered in New York to date.
“It’s the United States, but we haven’t found it in New York,” Cuomo said. “We had several specimens sent to the state labs that were suspected of being the U.K. strain, but from those tests, we have not found the U.K. strain.”
The DOH and private labs across the state have analyzed genomic sequences of novel coronavirus specimens since the disease first ravaged the nation late last spring.
New York was the first state in the nation to require a negative COVID-19 test for U.K. travelers early last week. The United States expanded the negative testing requirement for the European nation Christmas Day.
Cuomo declared an executive order Wednesday extending death benefits for 30 days to families of frontline workers who died while fighting the pandemic.
The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate increased Wednesday to 8.36% excluding microcluster focus areas, and 8.66% with all hot spot zones — up from 7.83% on Monday.
Coronavirus infections sharply increased in U.S. states over the last week following Christmas and Kwanzaa celebrations. New York’s cases have increased an average 8.9% over the last week, with a 16% spike in infections in Maine and a 13.6% uptick in California.
The Mohawk Valley has the greatest number of new COVID infections of the state’s 10 regions at 9.36%.
The Capital Region has the second-highest positivity rate at 9.09%, with 8.80% in the Finger Lakes.
New virus cases surged to 7.46% in the north country.
Hospitalizations increased to 7,892 patients statewide, up 78 people.
The Finger Lakes continues to have the highest number of residents in the hospital to an elevated 959 people, or 0.09% of the region’s population.
The state reported 144 New Yorkers died from virus complications Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.