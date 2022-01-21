UPTON — The state’s daily COVID-19 infection rate decreased to 9.75% on Friday — the first time in the single digits since before Christmas Day.
The state’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections also declined, to 12.27% over a seven-day average, reflecting a decrease of 66.6% over the last two weeks. It is the first time the state marked fewer than 10% positive new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period since Dec. 20.
“The trend is heading in the right direction,” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said during a COVID-19 briefing Friday at the Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island. “We have been waiting for this moment. … Our positivity is going down.”
The state’s COVID positivity peaked Jan. 2 at more than 23% following an increase in large, indoor gatherings from the holiday season that culminated with New Year’s celebrations.
The virus infection rate is also persisting to slope downward across the state’s 10 regions. The north country, Finger Lakes and Capital Region continue to have new cases several percentage points above the state average, at 16.72%, 16.03% and 15.04%, respectively, on Friday.
“This is still to be taken very seriously — we are not letting our foot off the pedal until we can declare that we are in a place where we can manage without all the restrictions we put in place,” Hochul said. “But until then, we do believe that everything we’re doing, continuing to keep socially distant, getting vaccinated and wearing the mask, is making a big difference.”
The downward trend is encouraging, Hochul said, but the declining trajectory needs to continue for a few weeks before the state can safely ease its COVID-19 mandates, including the Dec. 10 order requiring all New Yorkers to wear face masks or show proof of vaccination before entering businesses.
The mandate was originally set to expire Jan. 15, but was extended earlier this month through Feb. 1 because of the peaking infections at the time, caused by the mild but more virulent omicron variant.
“I will tell you about Feb. 1 on Jan. 31,” Hochul said. “I do need to wait until that time.”
As with past state mandates, officials would not name a specific infection rate, hospitalization measurement or other COVID-19 metric that would trigger the mandate’s end.
“I’m going to continue to use the element of time, and at the right time, assess where we are,” Hochul said. “… I’d be negligent if I said now on a certain date something is going to happen, and I think people respect that — those who are not just playing politics and trying to get headlines will understand that, and I’m going to reserve that right. Could it be? Yes. Could it not be? Yes. But I don’t expect to know.”
The mandate under former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that required New Yorkers to wear face masks or coverings in public — first implemented in April 2020 — did not have an expiration date.
Hochul is willing to lift the state’s mask mandate for public school students if more New York children and teenagers get vaccinated against the coronavirus, she added. Officials are in continuous discussions with the state Education Department about the appropriate time to lift the student mask requirement.
“They’re common sense, this is the right thing to do and this is not permanent,” Hochul said. “One of the best days I look forward to, outside of being done with our budget this year, is that our requirements are suspended and that they did the job they were supposed to do and kept New Yorkers safe.”
The state will open 17 new pop-up COVID vaccine sites to inoculate children and adolescents against the coronavirus in the coming weeks. Children ages 5 and older are eligible to get vaccinated against the virus.
New vaccine sites will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Troy Farmer’s Market; and from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Orleans-Niagara BOCES in Sanborn, Niagara County.
More than 1.5 million children ages 5 to 17 in the state have been vaccinated to date.
Slightly more than 11,000 New Yorkers remain in the hospital with coronavirus infections, but 554 virus-positive patients were discharged overnight, also suggesting hospitalizations have peaked and will embark on a declining trend.
The state reported 154 COVID deaths Thursday, totaling at least 62,873 New Yorkers dead from virus complications since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.
