NEW YORK — The state upgraded its online coronavirus school tracker Thursday to include a second set of district testing data from COVID-19 diagnostic labs so parents and caregivers of school-aged children can monitor more accurate results.
The state’s new public coronavirus interactive tool, named the COVID-19 Report Card, tracks virus infections and testing numbers in each of the state’s 713 school districts. Every school, local health department, lab and testing site is required to report daily coronavirus data to the state Department of Health to be included on the tracker per Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Sept. 8 executive order.
Cuomo expanded the COVID-19 Report Card, at schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov, on Thursday to include coronavirus data directly collected from medical facilities.
“I encourage every parent, every teacher, you want to know how your school district’s doing? ... You can go to this website and you can find out,” Cuomo said Thursday during a coronavirus briefing in Manhattan. “If there’s a cause for concern, be concerned.”
Each state-licensed lab for COVID-19 testing reports all testing results to the DOH each day, said Gareth Rhodes, deputy superintendent and special counsel at the state Department of Financial Services and member of the state’s COVID-19 task force.
Collected and reported data includes the names, ages and addresses of every tested New Yorker.
About 5,000 of the 92,953 COVID-19 tests conducted Wednesday were of schoolchildren ages 5 to 17, Rhodes said. About 90 students tested positive.
“You now will have that data from the labs and you will have that data from the school surveys,” Rhodes explained of the updated school coronavirus monitoring tool. “It will not always match up perfectly, because sometimes, when the school district reports and the lab reports there might be a slight lag, but the goal here is to give parents and New Yorkers full transparency.
“If the school district isn’t reporting all the cases they should, you’ll at least have it from the labs as well.”
Data will match the address of the child to the school district they reside.
“Every day, we work to try to collect more and better data, and as we do that, we will continue adding it to this dashboard,” Rhodes said.
The COVID-19 Report Card includes positive virus cases of students, faculty and staff by date, the number of students and staff and percentage of positive cases on site, the number and type of diagnostic tests, the consulted lab and expected result lag time.
Essential workers at the state’s 800-plus coronavirus testing sites are required to ask each patient between 4 and 18 years old what school they attend to help ensure districts are complying with state-approved testing plans.
The tool is an additional state precaution to monitor new virus cases in schools, which traditionally include congregates of children who are not socially distanced, or six feet apart.
“...To be anxious about your kid going back to school is not an unintelligent response,” the governor said. “Anxiety can be rational. I think it’s rational to be concerned about what’s happening at a school. So, people want the information, this will give them the information.”
Visitors to the state’s school tracker website type in their home address to identify their school district and select their specific school to find all reported positives, a breakdown of testing and results for students and teachers, as well as current enrollment. The dashboard features seven-day trend charts for visitors to track results over time.
The interactive site accompanies the DOH’s COVID-19 tracker at covid19tracker.health.ny.gov.
The second set of testing data will act as a makeshift system of checks and balances on school COVID-19 testing data, the governor said.
“The labs, that data has to be correct because they are the ones who actually did the test and you’ll have both sources,” Cuomo said. “The labs are as inarguable as you can get. A lab may make a mistake, but that’s very rare. The labs are the ones that have the actual results.
“Parents should feel good about that. They’re getting the right information, but they have to look at it.”
Each school was mandated to submit a detailed reopening plan, including how often and when a district will test students and staff, to resume in-person classroom instruction.
“Monitor the testing in schools very carefully,” Cuomo said. “If you see a problem, react quickly. That’s our strategy.”
