ALBANY — A total of 154 New Yorkers with COVID-19 entered hospitals statewide Monday, an all-time low since the pandemic ravaged the state in March, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday during a pandemic briefing at the state Capitol.
“Congratulations to the people of the state of New York,” he said. “Look at the progress we made.”
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 24,023 on Tuesday — up from 23,959 on Monday. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s online COVID-19 tracker, which includes probable virus deaths in its tally, listed the state’s virus death toll as 29,917.
The state saw 58 virus-related deaths Monday, including 47 in hospitals and 11 in nursing homes. New York’s COVID-19 death rate is on a flattening decline after having 54 fatalities Sunday, 55 on Saturday and 67 on Friday.
Gov. Cuomo also announced that Western New York entered Phase II of reopening Tuesday. The Capital District is expected to follow Wednesday after global experts review the latest COVID-19 metrics.
Professional services including barber shops and hair salons, finance and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate and rental leasing industries and other office-based work can reopen under the second phase.
Summer day camps across the state can reopen June 29, officials also announced Tuesday. The state has not made a decision about sleep-away camps, but will make an announcement later this month.
Kate Lisa covers New York government and the state Capitol for Johnson Newspaper Corp. Contact her at klisa@columbiagreenemedia.com or follow her on Twitter @KaitlynnLisa.
