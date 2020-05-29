NEW ROCHELLE — New York saw 67 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the state’s lowest number of virus-related deaths since the crisis began.
Do you think it's time for Gov. Cuomo to give up his emergency powers?
Thursday’s deaths included 46 in hospitals and 21 in nursing homes.
The state’s COVID-19 death rate remains flat after 74 fatalities Tuesday and Wednesday and 73 on Monday.
On Friday, New York reached 23,780 COVID-19 fatalities — up from 23,712 on Thursday. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s online COVID-19 tracker, which includes probable virus deaths in its tally, listed the state’s virus death toll as 29,591.
“Thank the good Lord it’s at its lowest level ever,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We hope and we pray that continues to be the case.
“...We can fix deficits, we can fix (budget) shortfalls, we can fight Washington for funding ... the only number we can’t fix is the number of deaths.”
The state tested 1,944,130 total by Friday, revealing 368,284 total positive cases of the virus. New York’s hospitalization rates continued a downward trend to 3,781 patients, down 229, according to the governor’s office.
New York City is expected to begin reopening June 8, or one week from Monday, as hospital-bed capacity continues to improve and officials hire and train hundreds of contact tracers. The city is the last region to restart the local economy and satisfied five of the Department of Health’s seven required reopening benchmarks by Friday afternoon.
The state will focus COVID-19 resources in low-income and minority New York City “hotspot” neighborhoods, mainly in the Bronx and parts of Brooklyn where some infection rates topped 40 percent — twice the city’s general population, Gov. Cuomo said.
About 400,000 New York City employees will return to work when construction, manufacturing and retail pickup resume under Phase I.
“We are excited to get to the point of a restart for New York City,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said via video call during Friday’s briefing. “The indicators are moving absolutely in the right direction... We are on the gateway to the next big step.”
City officials have a goal to admit fewer than 200 new COVID-19 patients into downstate hospitals and less than 50 percent positive virus diagnostic test results in 24 hours. On Thursday, about 5 percent of the city’s COVID-19 tests were positive and the region had 61 new virus patients.
Businesses will reopen with 50 percent occupancy and requiring all employees to wear face masks. Meetings are not permitted unless socially distanced. Workers should not share food or beverages.
Barbershops and hair salons will open by appointment only. Stylists or other salon professionals must be tested for COVID-19 at least once every two weeks. The state recommends all workers get tested before reopening.
Some business owners across the state have threatened to reopen before getting the green light from state or local officials, or before their region reaches that industry’s reopening phase.
“It’s not up to you when you reopen,” the governor said. “You have to follow the law, or you will be closed.”
State officials are examining allowing socially distanced outdoor dining at bars and restaurants, which have been restricted to take-out or delivery options since March 17.
New Yorkers must continue to wear face masks or coverings in public and socially distance, Gov. Cuomo said. Several states and countries, including Mississippi, some California counties, Germany and South Korea, have had to slow reopening after resuming business too quickly.
“They wound up closing again, which is the worst situation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The basic rule is, it’s still about how we act... It’s reopening to a new normal — a safer normal. It’s up to us. It’s up to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.