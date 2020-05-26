NEW YORK — New York saw 73 COVID-19-related deaths Monday, the lowest number of virus fatalities in a 24-hour period since the state’s first reported case nearly three months ago.
Of Monday’s 73 deaths, 52 were in hospitals and 21 in nursing homes.
The state’s COVID-19 death rate is on a decline after totaling 96 fatalities Sunday, 109 on Saturday and 84 on Friday.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 23,564 on Tuesday. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s online COVID-19 tracker, which includes probable virus deaths in its tally, listed the state’s virus death toll as 29,229.
The U.S. COVID-19 death toll reached 98,493 as of Tuesday afternoon.
“In this absurd, new reality, that is good news,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday during a pandemic briefing in the New York Stock Exchange board room. “Relative to where we’ve been, we’re on the other side of the curve.”
The state tested 1,774,128 people by Tuesday, revealing 363,836 total positive cases of the virus. New York’s hospitalization rates continued a downward trend to 4,265 patients, according to the governor’s office.
Major infrastructure and revitalization projects are the key to stimulating the COVID-19-devastated economy, Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday.
Gov. Cuomo rang the bell to reopen the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in Manhattan at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa and two of his three daughters by his side.
“I don’t believe this economy just bounces back, and it is not going to be enough just to go back to where the economy was,” the governor said before ringing the bell. “We are going to rebuild and recreate the economy for the future — stronger than before. Reopening the floor of the New York Stock Exchange is the first step.”
States and the federal government must work together to rebuild the nation’s outdated, crumbling infrastructure, create jobs and stimulate the economy following the pandemic, Gov. Cuomo said.
The state will accelerate its infrastructure programs to fast-track construction of the new Empire Station at Penn Station and new LaGuardia Airport, with rail and air ridership down.
“You fix the hole in the roof when the sun is shining,” Gov. Cuomo said. “...You’re going to see pain in this new economy — let’s start to anticipate that and start to deal with that now.”
The governor suggested other future infrastructure improvement projects, including building new cross-state transmission cables to increase low-cost renewable power downstate, and production upstate; to fix the crumbling cross-Hudson tunnels, construct a new LaGuardia Airport airtrain and expedite power cable from Canada to New York City. The projects are improvements Republican and Democratic politicians have discussed for years, Gov. Cuomo said.
“Let’s stop talking and let’s start doing,” he added. “Let’s invigorate this whole renewable market...you have infrastructure that’s crumbling and you need to jump-start the economy. Do it now.”
Gov. Cuomo is scheduled to meet with President Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon to discuss securing funding for state and local governments.
New York has a $13.3 billion budget shortfall and expects a $61 billion hole over four years because of pandemic spending and revenue loss. Without federal aid, the governor and state Budget Director Robert Mujica have said New York will be forced to cut up to 20 percent in spending to schools, hospitals and localities.
“I’m still banking on Washington doing the intelligent thing,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s prudent for everyone. If that does not happen, we’ll have to make hard choices.
“I’m not in the mortgaging-for-future option scenario.”
State Legislature committee meetings reconvened after nearly two months Tuesday, with sessions scheduled in the following days to pass legislation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers are expected to take up two dozen bills this week, including measures to allow electronic applications for absentee ballots, to allow remote procedures for board meetings and extending the Child Victims Act look-back window to January.
Gov. Cuomo warned state representatives Monday not to pass measures or spend money the state doesn’t have. The governor did not discuss the state Legislature or session during his Tuesday briefing.
The Mid-Hudson region, which includes Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster counties, started nonessential businesses Tuesday under Phase I. Long Island is on track to reopen Wednesday as the area’s number of virus deaths continues to drop. The region’s contact-tracing operation is expected to be completed and online by Wednesday.
New York City continues to satisfy five of the state’s seven reopening benchmarks, with 28 percent of available hospital bed capacity under the required 30 percent and needing to hire and train more contact tracers. The city is the state’s final of 10 regions to start reopening.
“That’s for obvious reasons,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It has the worst problem in the nation and one of the worst problems in the globe.”
The governor instructed all New Yorkers to wear masks in public. Wearing masks or facial coverings is legally required in public statewide on public transit and when social distancing is impossible.
Gov. Cuomo has suggested New Yorkers can engage in light community policing to encourage each other to wear masks. On Tuesday, the governor said New Yorkers must remain “nice and polite” after several reports and videos on social media of New Yorkers harassing people in stores and on the street who were not wearing facial coverings.
“There is a social responsibility to wear a mask — we should encourage each other to wear it,” Gov. Cuomo said, adding getting angry with other people is not helpful.
“You can have conversations with people, but keep it friendly and helpful and constructive.”
More than 186,000 people cast votes for five finalists of more than 600 30-second videos submitted this month as part of a state competition explaining why people should wear masks in public. The top two vote-getting videos, “We Heart NY” and “You Can Still Smile” will be used as state public service announcements.
To view the winning submissions, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/wear-mask.
