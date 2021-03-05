ALBANY — The state teacher’s union on Thursday called on the state Health Department and Coronavirus Task Force members to issue specific testing guidelines for New York’s public schools to return students to safe in-person classroom instruction.
President Joe Biden and other officials have stressed prioritizing vaccinating teachers and educators against COVID-19 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to return to in-person learning models.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his top aides must lead the state’s 700-plus school districts with specific COVID-19 testing thresholds and guidelines, similar to social distancing, ventilation and mask-wearing mandates, New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said.
“We know what needs to be done — we need to augment all of that with robust COVID testing for all students and staff,” Pallotta said during a virtual press conference Thursday. “Tests are the best way to identify asymptomatic people.”
About 74% of New York’s public school districts are not doing regular, large-scale coronavirus testing, according to a February NYSUT poll. About 18% report regular testing for some students and staff. Roughly 2% of districts report testing most students and staff on a regular basis.
“I think they feel they don’t have to because there’s a narrative there’s less transmission in the schools, but if you’re not doing the testing and people are coming in asymptomatic, those are the super-spreaders,” Pallotta said.
The state should implement testing protocols similar to the State University of New York’s weekly saliva testing model, New York City’s adopted guidance for downstate districts and the National Football League’s COVID testing model for the rest of the state’s schools, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said.
New York City schools reopened with a mandatory random testing program in all school buildings and are mandated to test 20% of staff and students on a weekly basis.
“We worked with independent medical experts, epidemiologists and infectious disease experts,” Mulgrew said. “We understand (social distancing and mask wearing) became a political argument and not a medical argument — that’s why we made sure we had the top people in the profession guiding us.”
Funding is not an issue for New York schools to implement a comprehensive testing strategy, panelists said Thursday.
The state received more than $4 billion in federal education aid specifically to reopen schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is not a question of whether any school district has the finances — they do,” Mulgrew said. “It’s if they have the will to say, ‘I’m going to do the work to put testing in place connected to the school, and we’re doing everything in our power to keep students, faculty and staff safe until we get to the end of this pandemic.’”
Additional federal aid is expected for New York localities and schools as Congress started debate Thursday to pass a supplement $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
PCR, or the regular nasal swab, COVID-19 diagnostic tests and regular use of rapid antigen tests provide early warning signs of an outbreak or asymptomatic spread in a community. Sufficient, regular testing will reveal new cases before an outbreak occurs and keep students, faculty and staff safe.
NFL Players Association Executive DeMaurice Smith said the National Football League was successful in holding a 256-game schedule this season after extensive safety and testing planning last summer.
Players and administrators embraced daily rapid testing to quickly identify an outbreak and properly isolate the affected athletes.
“As we moved throughout the system, we did have outbreaks and we had times we had to move games,” he said, “but we did it based on the knowledge knowing exactly where the virus was, who was exposed and how we could cordon off that exposure and get back to work.”
In August, the state Health Department approved SUNY to undertake pooled COVID-19 surveillance testing — an innovative method that uses multiple saliva samples, allowing between 10 to 25 people to be screened as part of one diagnostic coronavirus test.
Pooled testing allows for tens of thousands of tests each day and can be done using saliva swabs rather than by swabs inserted in a person’s nose. Individuals administer the tests themselves, swabbing their mouths for 10 or 15 seconds each.
“At SUNY, every student, every faculty member, every staff member is tested weekly and that is the way we are avoiding outbreaks,” United University Professions President Frederick E. Kowal said Thursday. “Yes, it costs money ... it is part and parcel for the conditions that are needed to ensure that people are safe and that outbreaks don’t occur. If schools are a priority, then this needs to happen everywhere in New York state.”
SUNY adopted the extensive mandatory testing guidelines after an outbreak of more than 500 COVID-19 cases at SUNY Oneonta the first week of the fall semester last August, which forced the campus to close to in-person learning.
“The state Department of Health should come out with this, and it needs to happen,” Pallotta said. “Every district shouldn’t have a specific policy on what testing is.”
Cuomo’s administration and the state Health Department set preliminary school guidelines, but required districts to devise their own testing and safety plans. The state Health and Education departments were required to approve the plans before schools reopened for in-classroom instruction last September.
The nation has enough COVID-19 tests to test every student in the United States, said Mara Aspinall, a professor of practice at Arizona State University and an adviser to the Rockefeller Foundation.
“It is the importance of testing to change confidence levels in teachers, but also parents and kids,” Aspinall said. “While schools are open, we need to make sure we don’t have school hesitancy.”
Adequate testing is especially necessary for middle and high school students to physically return to school, as COVID-19 positivity rates are higher among older students.
“Testing is so important as a strategy to deal with high schools in particular,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said. “The notion that there’s limited spread was a notion that we learned from elementary schools. High school kids operate like college kids and are not as safe as they should be, and this is absolutely imperative right now if we want to try to stand up a middle school and a high school program.”
