ALBANY — The state will increase the number of people allowed to congregate in residential and social gatherings later this month using rapid testing and specific safety measures as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, officials said Wednesday.
Starting March 22, the state’s Coronavirus Task Force will permit outdoor residential gatherings up to 25 people. Indoor residential gatherings remain limited to 10 people — the cap officials set in November ahead of Thanksgiving — to reduce new infections of the virus, which spreads most easily in groups or congregate spaces.
“Environmentally, we can’t relax too soon,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday during a coronavirus briefing in the state Capitol. “I get it — COVID fatigue. Everybody wants all restrictions gone. Everybody does. Yes, but you also have to be smart about the reopening.
“In my opinion, some states are going too far too fast,” he added, “and that is a danger because COVID is still a risk and you relax those restrictions too far, you will see the beast rise up again.”
Non-residential social gatherings at venues or businesses will be permitted up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.
Up to 150 people can gather indoors, and up to 500 people outdoors with the use of rapid testing before and during the event. Social distancing of at least 6 feet and face masks or coverings are required.
“The outdoor goes from 10 to 25, which is consistent with some of the states around us,” state Budget Director Rob Mujica, a leading member of the state’s Coronavirus Task Force, said at Wednesday’s briefing. “There still will be guidance for social distancing and masks.”
Large event spaces, including the arts and entertainment venues that can hold 10,000 people or fewer, can start to reopen April 2 at 33% capacity, or up to 100 people indoor and 200 people outside.
The state experimented holding a large, socially distant public event with thousands of rapid COVID-19 tests at a New York Rangers hockey game Tuesday, and before a Buffalo Bills playoff game in January with about 7,000 people.
Rapid test results are valid for six hours. PCR COVID-19 tests, or the traditional nasal swab diagnostic, are valid for up to 72 hours beforehand, Mujica said.
Mujica announced the state’s Empire Pass program, done in partnership with IBM, to create an app to allow New Yorkers to have their COVID-19 test results automatically reported to their smartphone or mobile device. Users can show proof of their negative COVID test on the app before entrance to an event that requires testing. The app is expected to be available within one week.
Once officials get approval, the app will be available for download on Google and Apple platforms, Mujica said.
“If you don’t want to use an app,” he continued, “you will be able to download a paper result of your test that you can then print out and use that to demonstrate your negative test.”
Cuomo also announced Wednesday that Americans traveling within the United States to New York who have received a COVID-19 vaccine do not have to quarantine or test out within 90 days of their full vaccination. International travelers must follow guidelines set by U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state is expected to receive 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in its initial tranche from the federal government.
The additional vaccine supply is more than a third of the state’s typical weekly shipments of more than 315,000 doses.
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine — approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the weekend — requires one dose, compared to two each for Pfizer or Moderna’s immunization, and does not require ultra-cold storage.
“It’s a very big deal,” Cuomo said Wednesday. “It’s good news, but we have to then get it in arms as soon as possible.”
The state’s allocation for the 12th week of vaccine distribution is in the process of being delivered to providers from the federal government, Cuomo said.
More than 3.1 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date since distribution began Dec. 14. The state reports 25,411 St. Lawrence County residents, 18,304 people in Jefferson County and 4,180 Lewis County residents have received at least one COVID vaccine dose, according to the state’s online vaccine tracker.
The state administered 121,067 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours, according to a statement from the governor’s office Wednesday afternoon.
About 10 million New Yorkers are eligible to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, including health workers, first responders, teachers, people with comorbidities and residents aged 65 and older.
To determine if you are eligible to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated, use the state’s Am I Eligible tool at am-i-eligible-qa.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
The state’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to drop to an average of 3.18% after a spike last fall through the holiday season, which ended New Year’s Day. New York’s virus positivity peaked at 7.94% on Jan. 4, but has declined since.
Coronavirus infection rates are dropping in most of the state’s 10 regions, with a positivity of 2.77% in the north country, 1.99% in the Capital Region, 1.9% in Western New York and 1.89% in the Finger Lakes.
Statewide hospitalizations also continue to decline to 5,323 New Yorkers on Wednesday, down 46 patients, after a peak of 8,991 virus patients Jan. 21 after the second surge.
The state reported 75 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Tuesday — slightly down, but about flat with New York’s daily virus fatalities over the past week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.