ALBANY — New York state is expected to receive its first shipment of 170,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by the middle of the month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
The first doses of Manhattan-based drugmaker Pfizer’s vaccine will arrive in the state by Dec. 15, the governor announced Wednesday during a coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Albany. The federal government is slated to deliver shipments to states based on population.
Vaccines will be administered by injection, and require two doses per person a few weeks apart. Health experts across the globe estimate 75% to 85% of the population must be vaccinated to be effective.
“That is a tremendously high percentage,” Cuomo said.
A similar-sized traunch of Moderna’s vaccine is expected to be delivered to the state by the end of the month, with consistent rolling shipments from both providers every week to 10 days.
Several nonpolitical national polls, including Kaiser and Pew, showed only about half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine when approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
The first shipment will be prioritized for the state’s 130,000 nursing home staff and roughly 80,000 residents.
Cuomo, state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and other top aides in the state’s Coronavirus Task Force expect the first shipment of 170,000 dosages will cover the number of residents and staff willing to take the immunization.
“If you start with a public that is 50% skeptical to take the vaccine, that is a major problem,” Cuomo said. “Maybe the 170 (thousand) does all the nursing homes and staff because you’re going to have a fall-off on the number of people. You have to get 75 to 85 percent. I don’t think you’re going to be anywhere near that in the beginning.”
The federal government expects enough dosages to vaccinate 20 million people with two doses each, or roughly 6% of Americans.
“That gives you an idea of where we’re going to be,” the governor said.
Officials expect the vaccine to be widely available to the public late spring or early summer 2021, at the earliest.
New Yorkers, including healthcare and nursing home workers, will not be forced to take the vaccine, Cuomo said.
“You can’t mandate that somebody takes the vaccine, or we’re not mandating it,” he said. “I don’t think we’d be successful (to say), ‘You must take the vaccine.’ We’re trying to do it the other way — public education to show that it’s safe.”
The state formed its own vaccine approval panel, comprised of global scientists and national health experts to independently determine immunization safety. California has a similar vaccine-approval group in place.
Cuomo plans for a rigorous state public relations campaign about the immunization, with special outreach efforts tailored for Black, brown and poor communities hit the hardest by the pandemic.
Officials estimate successful vaccine distribution effort could cost New York $1 billion.
The governor will resume in-person coronavirus briefings at least three times a week scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting next week.
Check back for more details on this developing story.
