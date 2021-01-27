ALBANY — The state will receive 16% more COVID-19 vaccine doses for the next three weeks, the governor said Wednesday, after President Joe Biden announced the day prior that the federal government will increase vaccine supply.
The increase — up 40,000 doses to about 290,000 from about 250,000 the last two weeks — is good news, but still insufficient to vaccinate all New Yorkers, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.
“The 16 percent increase does not solve the fundamental anxiety that has been created here, which was due to the prior administration making so many people eligible with so little supply,” Cuomo said.
The 16% dosage increase is only for the next three weeks, the governor reiterated.
“Don’t schedule (vaccination appointments) beyond the 16 percent increase,” he added as a warning to localities and area health departments.
The federal government ordered roughly 400 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Cuomo said President Biden told governors Tuesday during a National Governors Association conference call with White House staff.
Biden ordered the additional 200 million doses, which will come in within about six months, Cuomo said. About 600 million doses are required to vaccinate every person in the United States at two injections each.
Localities must ask the state for assistance if they need help to distribute the vaccine fairly and equally across all demographics, including in minority and low-income communities, Cuomo said.
More than 96% of the state’s COVID-19 supply has been administered, Cuomo said of the first six weeks of allocations, which began Dec. 14.
A federal program and partnership with private pharmacies has vaccinated 72% of state nursing home residents. All New York nursing home residents have been offered the vaccine to date, Cuomo said.
About 44% of staff have been vaccinated as of Wednesday. All staff will be offered the vaccine by Feb. 7.
The north country leads the state in vaccinating residents in long-term care facilities at 84%. About 82% of adult care residents in the Capital Region have received the vaccination to date, with 80% in the Finger Lakes and 76% in Western New York.
The expected COVID-19 surge from the holiday season and heightened social gatherings is over, Cuomo declared Wednesday, after New York’s infection rate spiked from 2.93% at Thanksgiving up to a peak of 12.46% on Jan. 2 — a growth rate of 20%.
New COVID infections continue to decline across New York to 5.64% on Tuesday, down from 7.94% on Jan. 4.
Hospitalizations increased from 3,103 virus patients to 8,888 people statewide over the 37-day period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
Hospitalizations continue to slow and flatten, with an average of 72 virus patients leaving state hospitals each day, down from an increase of an average of 49 patients daily last week. Virus hospitalization rates peaked at 158 new patients each day between Dec. 9 and 15.
“Hospital capacity today, we are in a good place all across the state,” Cuomo said.
The north country has the state’s highest hospital capacity of 51% with 99 patients Wednesday, or 0.02% of the region’s population.
The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate continued to decline to 5.44% on Wednesday from 5.85% on Monday.
The Capital Region continues to have the state’s lowest hospital capacity across New York’s 10 regions at 24%, with 474 virus patients Wednesday at 0.04% of the area’s population. The highest number of virus patients are hospitalized in the Finger Lakes at 0.05% of the population, or 662 people. The region had 33% hospital capacity Wednesday.
COVID hospitalizations have gradually flattened in the region over the last two weeks after a peak of 0.07% of residents were in area hospitals following New Year’s.
Virus hospitalizations flattened 60 patients fewer Wednesday to 8,771 people.
The state reported 170 New Yorkers died from coronavirus complications Tuesday — a daily rate that has remained flat for several weeks.
