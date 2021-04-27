JOHNSON CITY — The state eased its mask and face covering policy Tuesday for vaccinated people gathering outdoors, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, to be in keeping with new federal guidelines.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new national mask-wearing guidelines Monday that fully vaccinated people can exercise and attend small outdoor gatherings without wearing face masks.
New Yorkers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or have received both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 injection, or one of the Johnson & Johnson inoculation, also do not have to wear facial coverings in small gatherings of people or when participating in outdoor activities.
“For New Yorkers fully vaccinated when you are outside biking, hiking or running, you don’t need to wear a mask,” Cuomo said Tuesday during a COVID-19 briefing at SUNY Binghamton. “This is good news.”
People become fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their last COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the CDC.
The department loosely defines small gatherings as events like dinners and social gatherings.
The CDC stresses masks should continue to be worn by people who are not fully vaccinated in all public spaces.
Cuomo thanked the CDC for the updated guidelines.
“We’re making progress, people are getting vaccinated, positivity is coming down, but 26 people died (yesterday) and people will die today from COVID, so remember this is still a serious threat.”
Check back for more details on this developing story.
