The state’s next allocation of doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine will reflect a decrease of nearly 90% after reported issues at the manufacturing plant, which could slow down vaccination rates as supply was starting to pick up.
New York is slated to receive 34,900 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine from the federal government next week — the 18th week of vaccine distribution since the United States started inoculations Dec. 14. The amount reflects an 88% decrease week over week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Friday, or down from about 39,650 doses in the company’s last tranche to the state.
“As has been the case since the beginning of our vaccination effort, the X-factor is supply, supply, supply, and like every other state, our allocation of Johnson & Johnson doses will be significantly lower next week,” Gov. Cuomo said in a prepared statement Friday. “Vaccines are the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and with over 11 million shots in arms — including 1.4 million doses administered in just the last seven days — New York’s vast distribution network is firing on all cylinders.”
The governor did not hold a coronavirus press briefing this week. He answered five questions from reporters Wednesday during a briefing in the state Capitol about the 2021-22 budget.
CDC officials said Friday that allocations of the vaccine will plunge by more than 80% next week as J&J’s manufacturing partner in Baltimore awaits authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to resume production. Johnson & Johnson had to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine last month at its Baltimore facility because the batch did not meet quality standards.
Next week’s reduced number of doses is not expected to affect scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments, but might slow the state’s anticipated vaccine rate after officials expanded the life-saving injection to all New Yorkers over 16 years of age Tuesday.
“While no appointments should have to be cancelled, we will not be able to get as many shots into New Yorkers’ arms as we would like,” Cuomo said. “We hope the production issues are resolved as soon as possible, and that production ramps up quickly so we can expand the number of New Yorkers who are vaccinated.”
Public health officials in Georgia, Colorado and North Carolina temporarily closed some vaccine sites Thursday and Friday after dozens of reports of adverse reactions to the one-shot vaccine after receiving the injection including nausea, dizziness, lightheadedness, feeling faint, rapid breathing and sweating.
Iowa also reported adverse reactions of some people who received the J&J vaccine at some locations.
Eighteen people had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the PNC Arena in Raleigh on Thursday, prompting Wake County Public Health to pause using the vaccine at the site out of an abundance of caution.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is evaluating the incidents in all states.
About 5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to CDC data.
Johnson & Johnson is installing a new senior leadership team to oversee all aspects of production and manufacturing at the facility, federal officials said Friday.
President Joe Biden hastened the timeline to increase vaccine eligibility for all U.S. adults to April 19 as national and global health officials worry about a spring surge and burgeoning COVID-19 mutations.
“...we thank the Biden Administration for their herculean efforts to vaccinate all Americans, and look forward to continuing our partnership to stamp out COVID once and for all,” Cuomo said Friday. “As we continue to roll out vaccines, everyone must remember to wear masks, socially distance, wash their hands and stay New York Tough.”
Representatives from Gov. Cuomo’s office and the state Health Department would not respond to multiple requests for comment Friday about the reason for the delay, the number of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses delivered in each county, the breakdown of the company’s dosages to every vaccine site and how and where the delay is expected to slow vaccinating New Yorkers.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine supply was just beginning to ramp up after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the state’s Clinical Advisory Task Force each approved the safety of the company’s coronavirus vaccine last month.
State executives did not respond to queries Friday about how long the delay is expected to last.
The United States has seen a 7-percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide over the last seven days.
The state reported an elevated number of 9,014 new COVID cases Friday at 2.96% positive with a seven-day average of 3.37%.
Hospitalizations slightly dipped 71 virus patients Friday, according to the governor’s office, to 4,351 people statewide.
On Thursday, 56 New Yorkers died from coronavirus complications.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
