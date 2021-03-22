MOUNT VERNON — The state will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to New Yorkers aged 50 and older starting Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
More New Yorkers are becoming eligible to get either the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccine against the novel coronavirus, or the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot to be immunized against the disease after more than 7.5 million state residents have received at least one injection.
People aged 50 and over can make an appointment to be vaccinated beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
“We are dropping the age as we are vaccinating more people,” Cuomo said during a closed press conference at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon on Monday.
Cuomo announced the launch of the state’s “Roll Up Your Sleeve” campaign to promote houses of worship of all faiths to partner with medical providers and sign up to become community vaccination sites statewide. Vaccination sites at area churches and religious facilities will open starting in April.
Using New York churches and houses of worship as vaccine sites will significantly increase the state’s number of distribution locations and ensure fairness among all races, faiths and communities, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
“This is going to be a rebirth that brings everyone with it,” Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said Monday.
The Hudson Valley city has the largest Black population north of the Mason-Dixon line, the mayor said, with Black and Latino residents making up 85% of the population.
“Old and young, it doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, we need to get vaccines into arms and we’re excited about that,” Patterson-Howard said. “We’ve been infected at higher rates, we’ve died at higher rates — the vaccination has to be available to us at higher rates.”
Black people have been infected with and died from COVID-19 at twice the rate, and Latino people 1.5 times the rate, as white people.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights activist and National Action Network founder, received his second COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning, and encouraged the state effort for medical providers to work with churches and religious centers to help vaccinate all New Yorkers.
“There’s some level of trust in houses of worship,” Sharpton said of the larger rates of distrust and hesitancy to get the vaccine in low-income communities of color. “I was hesitant — I was one among many who said we need to be sure because history has made us skeptical. We don’t have the luxury of waiting. We must do all we can as on the ground to save our people.
“If Blacks have suffered disproportionately, we must disproportionately remedy where the suffering is,” he continued. “As we open up these sites, all we ask you to do is roll up your sleeves.”
The state Health Department released new guidance Sunday allowing pharmacies to vaccinate New Yorkers with comorbidities. Pharmacies were previously able to vaccinate teachers and people over the age of 60.
“Let history record that we came together across political lines,” Sharpton added. “We may be of different colors and different faiths, but we together rolled up our sleeves to save one another.”
To check your vaccine eligibility and to book an appointment, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.