Dear Readers,
Thank you for supporting the newspaper. This has been among the most challenging years for the news business. The recovery from the pandemic and the inflation that’s followed, has driven all our costs to historic highs.
From the digital support services to the newsprint and ink used for the print editions, the cost of production has far outpaced our revenue. We’ve been operating at a deficit nearly every week this year, and for us to continue to serve you we must increase the cost of our services.
Next month we will be increasing the subscription costs for all our print editions by 33 cents a day, and the newsstand price will increase by 50 cents. On the digital side we’ll be asking for $2 more each month. We will also be requiring all who read our news digitally to pay for the service. That starts today. We’ll still provide some articles of great public interest for no cost, but for all other news published online, we’ll ask you to subscribe.
We understand your cost of living has increased. Groceries, gasoline and the necessities of daily life have all increased this year. We are asking that you please support our modest request for the valuable service we provide.
Daily and weekly newspapers continue to disappear. We’re working hard to make responsible decisions so our newspapers will remain in our communities to serve all readers. While national newspaper chains have reduced reporting staff by the hundreds in recent months, we are looking to bolster our news reporting and we’re still hiring for open jobs. Newspapers cannot exist without reporters and editors who contribute to both the digital and print editions. The cost of reporting news is not just in the supplies, which have increased, it’s in the people who work behind the scenes to bring you news. On behalf of the more than 200 employees of Johnson Newspapers throughout the state, I thank you for your continued support.
Sincerely,
Alec E. Johnson
Editor & Publisher
