WATERTOWN — A Department of Public Works employee who tested positive for the conronavirus has caused his eight coworkers to be quarantined.
The entire nine-employee staff of the fleet maintenance division is affected by the positive COVID-19 test.
The DPW employees won’t be able to return to work until the end of next week.
It affects six mechanics, one supervisor and two clerical staff members at the Newell Street garage, public works superintendent Pat Keenan said.
One employee tested positive and has symptoms, while the others have been exposed, he said.
They’ll be required to be quarantined for 14 days.
The city and Jefferson County Public Health Service officials are handling the situation.
If a vehicle breaks down, the city will hope its repair can wait until they return to work. If not, the city has arranged for a variety of outside vendors to make any necessary repairs, Mr. Keenan said.
