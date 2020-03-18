WATERTOWN — Local agencies are freeing up funds in order to support necessary services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. To this end. the Northern New York Community Foundation has approved $50,000 in funding available to help its partner agencies and other nonprofit organizations respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the United Way of Northern New York launched a Crisis Fund earlier in the week.
The Community Foundation’s Board of Directors approved a Community Support Fund to assist agencies organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties that work to support essential needs for thousands of people in the area. Currently, that effort will be directed at basic needs, the a foundation statement said.
“At times like this, more than ever, the flexibility of a community foundation to support the region it serves and allocate resources that have been entrusted to them is critical. In the weeks and months ahead, we want to stand ready to do what we can to address those increased needs,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “As the situation evolves, it is right to look for ways to be proactive and thoughtful in supporting nonprofits in the tri-county area, particularly those assisting residents impacted most by current conditions.”
Given the Community Foundation’s long-standing annual support of food pantries, soup kitchens and school backpack programs across the tri-county region, the Community Foundation will make up to a total of $50,000 in funding available that can be rapidly deployed to help buffer the impact that may be seen in the coming weeks and months.
The foundation announced Wednesday the availability of micro grants for food pantries, soup kitchens and nongovernmental funded school pantry programs. In the early stages, the foundation’s intent is to help many organizations at modest levels rather than a few larger grants.
Nonprofit organizations serving residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties that wish to apply for funding from the Community Support Fund should contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, at 315-782-7110, or kraig@nnycf.org.
The United Way of Northern New York’s Crisis Fund will go to support critical work pertaining to the populations it serves because they are those most vulnerable to economic downturns and health crises. The fund will address current community impact concerns including:
- Shortage of supplies to meet basic health and safety needs (paper goods, hand sanitizer, cleaning
products, diapers, baby formula and healthy foods);
- Extended closures of school, childcare and after school programs, impacting children’s access to
breakfast and lunch programs and parents’ ability to work; and
- Immediate economic impact for many workers, particularly in the service, retail and travel
industries.
