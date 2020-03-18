At the direction of the State University of New York and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s orders to reduce density and slow the spread of COVID-19, SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton and all other SUNY campuses are allowing students on campus only “under very limited circumstances.”
With the exception of international students who are unable to return home, those who have limited or no access to technology at home or those who do not have “a safe or appropriate alternative location,” students are restricted from returning to campus after extended spring breaks, even to retrieve belongings.
“In a system with 1.2 million students, we understand that one size will not fit all,” SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson wrote to the SUNY community March 13. “We will work to find solutions — on a case-by-case basis, if necessary — to ensure that every student can continue their education and complete their coursework to the extent possible.”
SUNY Canton students can email requests for “essential belongings” — books, notebooks, laptops or medications — to residence life staff, who will retrieve and mail them to students, according to university officials.
For students concerned about laboratory coursework and hands-on learning requirements, SUNY Canton wrote “we beg your patience as we work to answer your individual questions,” in a statement posted to the university’s COVID-19 website Tuesday evening.
“We will notify you by Friday if you must return to campus to complete lab or clinical-specific coursework,” the statement reads.
Students who have already checked out of residence halls or who will be checking out in the coming days will be issued credit on next year’s bill, or a refund for graduating students, for the unused portions of on-campus room and board, according to notices from both SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam.
“We will provide more detail and clarity as we develop these approaches in the coming days,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran wrote in a Monday message to students. “At the least, we wanted you to know about the general decision to credit or refund room and board fees, and that work is in progress to assure fair and prompt actions.”
Limited resources will be available for students remaining at SUNY Canton, including appointment-only Health Services visits, remote counseling services by telephone and reduced staff at the Library Learning Commons.
SUNY Potsdam counseling is also offering remote services and has developed a webpage of resources for coping with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“It is normal to experience a range of emotional reactions to this evolving public health situation,” the SUNY Potsdam Counseling Center said. “This may include worries about loved ones, direct or indirect experiences of stigma or racial discrimination, practical considerations related to educational barriers and other personal concerns.”
The compiled resources include toolkits addressing virus anxiety, mental health maintenance, substance abuse, general self-care strategies, as well as collections of poetry, music and podcasts for coping.
Crisis services are available 24/7 through the St. Lawrence County Reachout hotline at 315-265-2422, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, and the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741 741.
SUNY and CUNY schools and Clarkson University will be moving to online instruction for the remainder of the semester, and at the time of this report, St. Lawrence University, Canton, plans to return to on-campus learning on April 13, after a three-week remote learning period beginning Monday.
More detailed information about north country university responses, office and building hours, dining hall services and general guidelines can be found online at their respective websites.
Clarkson University, Potsdam, has implemented social distancing preventative measures, barring all guests, family members of employees and students, prospective students and recruiters from campus.
Social distances of 6 feet and “call-first” protocols are urged, and travel is limited for university employees to St. Lawrence County for Potsdam-based employees, the capital region for the university’s Capital Region Campus and the immediate Hudson Valley for Clarkson’s Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries.
In a Monday video message addressed to Clarkson alumni, university President Anthony G. Collins said less than 200 of Clarkson’s nearly 5,000 students have remained on its campuses for spring break this week.
Mr. Collins outlined Clarkson’s three priorities during the COVID-19 outbreak: ensuring students and employees are working in “as safe and healthy environments as we can provide,” continuing “high-level” education for all Clarkson students and assisting the Northern New York region in its ongoing efforts.
“Thank you for your support,” Mr. Collins said. “We will get through these times.”
