WATERTOWN — Fourteen students remain housed in Jefferson Community College’s residence hall, but no other students will be joining them when classes resume Monday after spring break.
The college released a statement Saturday indicating “there has been some concern expressed, and some misinformation shared, among community members regarding the status of students remaining in or returning” to the dorms at the Coffeen Street campus.
The college said there are 14 students now living in the residence hall. The students remained on campus during spring break and have been permitted to remain for the balance of the spring semester due to extenuating circumstances.
Both Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and SUNY have directed that campuses should not evict students, but rather address those with extenuating circumstances and allow them to remain if necessary, the college said.
JCC does not have any students from anywhere who left the residence hall for spring break who will be returning to the hall after the break.
Students who left the residence hall for spring break who had planned to return and need to retrieve necessary belongings will be permitted to do so under strict protocol that ensures proper social distancing and limited contact.
The college said it currently has only two students that have indicated interest in returning to personally retrieve belongings.
The college is packing and shipping necessary items to those students who give the college permission to do so. Protocols are in place to safeguard personal items, JCC said.
