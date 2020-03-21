OSWEGO — Despite a state graphic, displayed during Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 11 a.m. coronavirus update, to the contrary, there are no positive cases of the virus in Oswego County, according to County Health Director Dr. Jiancheng Huang.
“This case (shown on the state graphic as in Oswego County) is not an Oswego County case,” Dr. Huang said. “The state has not reported to us any positive case. We looked at our lab report, and we didn’t see any case from Oswego positive.”
Dr. Huang said the state graphic was “some miscommunication.”
This was backed up by a statement from County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup who confirmed, “as of 11:58 a.m. March 21, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oswego County. The two cases that were attributed to Oswego County in the Governor’s news conference are believed to be cases in Hastings-on-the Hudson in Westchester County, not Oswego County.”
It is believed the state mistook Hastings-on-the Hudson for the town of Hastings in Oswego County.
How many people in Oswego County have actually been tested?
A great way to not find something is not to look.
