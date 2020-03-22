ALBANY — The St. Lawrence County Health Department, through its Facebook messenger, is reporting that a map displayed in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing is incorrect. The map showed three new counties in the state with cases, but apparently the St. Lawrence County indication was in error.
“There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. The confusion was due to an outdated address,” was the message returned when a question was sent through Health Department’s official Facebook page.
“We have just a handful of counties where we don’t have existing cases,” Gov. Cuomo said in his address with the map displayed on the screen. “As I said that is going to be 100% covered. It is just a matter of time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.