The information on this screen capture from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing is in error. The St. Lawrence County case was mistaken because of an old address. There are currently no confirmed cases in St. Lawrence County according to the County Health Department.

ALBANY — The St. Lawrence County Health Department, through its Facebook messenger, is reporting that a map displayed in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing is incorrect. The map showed three new counties in the state with cases, but apparently the St. Lawrence County indication was in error.

“There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. The confusion was due to an outdated address,” was the message returned when a question was sent through Health Department’s official Facebook page.

“We have just a handful of counties where we don’t have existing cases,” Gov. Cuomo said in his address with the map displayed on the screen. “As I said that is going to be 100% covered. It is just a matter of time.”

