WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Friday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 26 across the three-county region.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 209.
Jefferson County added 15 COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,474. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate increased slightly to 2.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 17, for a new total of 6,222.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by two to 161, and hospitalizations remained at six patients.
There are two people in precautionary quarantine and 290 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 84 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported seven new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,093. No deaths were reported.
Ten people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one patient from Thursday.
There are currently 138 known active cases in the county, a decrease of 14 from Thursday, and a total of 6,860 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 300,725 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 95 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported four new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,121. No deaths were reported.
A total of 40 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of five from Thursday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Thursday.
A total of 2,050 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of eight since Thursday, resulting in 40 known active cases in the county. There are 145 people in quarantine, down four from Thursday.
Thirty deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.