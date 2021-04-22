WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Thursday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 61 across the three-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 209.
Jefferson County added 41 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,459. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped slightly to 2.1%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 25, for a new total of 6,205.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 19 to 163, and hospitalizations decreased by three to six patients.
There is one person in precautionary quarantine and 297 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 84 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 18 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,086. No deaths were reported.
Eleven people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up three patients from Wednesday.
There are currently 152 known active cases in the county, an increase of 12 from Wednesday, and a total of 6,839 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 298,733 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 95 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported two new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,117. No deaths were reported.
A total of 45 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of two from Wednesday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
A total of 2,042 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of four since Wednesday, resulting in 45 known active cases in the county. There are 149 people in quarantine.
Thirty deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
