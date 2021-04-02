WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Friday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 96 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 205.
Jefferson County added 61 COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,088. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.1%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 20, for a new total of 5,832.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 39 to 171. Hospitalizations increased to three patients, up two from Thursday.
There are 46 people in precautionary quarantine, and 366 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 29 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,678. No deaths were reported.
Six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Thursday.
There are currently 148 known active cases in the county, an increase of 28 from Thursday, and a total of 6,436 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 271,332 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported six new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 1,996. No deaths were reported.
A total of 54 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of one from Thursday — and there is one person in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
A total of 1,913 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of seven since Thursday, resulting in 54 known active cases in the county. There are 139 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
