WATERTOWN — No COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 56 across the area.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remains at 211.
Jefferson County added 28 COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,956. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity remained unchanged at 3.4%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 30, for a new total of 6,658.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by two to 208, and hospitalizations remained at five patients.
There are three people in precautionary quarantine and 434 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 85 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 19 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,340. No deaths were reported.
One person in the county is hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Thursday.
There are currently 102 known active cases in the county, an increase of 12 from Thursday, and a total of 7,142 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 319,007 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported nine new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,295. No deaths were reported.
A total of 87 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of two from Thursday — and there are currently four people in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Thursday.
A total of 2,178 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 11 since Thursday, resulting in 87 known active cases in the county. There are 132 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
