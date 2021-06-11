WATERTOWN — No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in the tri-county area as the number of virus cases rose by seven.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Jefferson County added five COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,162. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 1.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by three to 7,032.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by two to 41, while hospitalizations remained at two patients.
There are five people in precautionary quarantine and 96 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported one new novel coronavirus case Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,512. No deaths were reported.
Six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Thursday.
There are currently 22 known active cases in the county, a decrease of one from Thursday. A total of 7,393 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 334,728 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported one new case of COVID on Friday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 at 2,371. No deaths were reported.
A total of six individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of one from Thursday — and one person in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Thursday.
A total of 2,334 people have recovered from COVID in the county, unchanged from Thursday, leaving six known active cases in the county. There are 22 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
