WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported over the weekend as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 83 across the three-county region during the three-day period.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — reported COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 209.
Jefferson County added 34 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,508. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 2.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 66, for a new total of 6,288.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 30 to 131, and hospitalizations declined by one patient, for a total of five patients.
There are two people in precautionary quarantine and 316 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 84 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 32 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,123. No deaths were reported.
Eleven people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up one patient from Friday.
There are currently 113 known active cases in the county, a decrease of 25 from Friday, and a total of 6,915 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 302,653 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Saturday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 95 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 17 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,138. No deaths were reported.
A total of 46 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of six from Friday — and there are currently four people in the county hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Friday.
A total of 2,062 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 12 since Friday, resulting in 45 known active cases in the county. There are 171 people in quarantine, up 26 from Friday.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
