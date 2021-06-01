WATERTOWN — No COVID-19-related deaths were reported over the holiday weekend in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 38.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — reported COVID-19 numbers over the weekend or on Memorial Day, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday, except for Lewis County, which did not update its information regarding its COVID-19 cases Friday, so its totals reflect changes since Thursday.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 214.
Jefferson County added 22 COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,118. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 1.6%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 37, for a new total of 6,991.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 14 to 35, while hospitalizations decreased by one, to five patients.
There is no one in precautionary quarantine and 105 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported eight new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,489. One death was reported.
Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Friday.
There are currently 38 known active cases in the county, a decrease of 38 from Friday, and a total of 7,354 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 329,352 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported eight new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,358. No deaths were reported.
A total of 18 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of 12 from Thursday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Thursday.
A total of 2,310 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 20 since Thursday, resulting in 18 known active cases in the county. There are 30 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.