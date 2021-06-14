WATERTOWN — No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported over the weekend in the tri-county area as the number of virus cases rose by 22.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — reported COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Jefferson County added 10 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,172. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to .09%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 15 to 7,047.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by seven to 34, while hospitalizations increased by two, to four patients.
There is no one in precautionary quarantine and 84 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 11 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,523. No deaths were reported.
Eight people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Friday.
There are currently 27 known active cases in the county, an increase of five from Friday. A total of 7,399 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 335,751 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported one new case of COVID on Monday, raising the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 at 2,372. No deaths were reported.
A total of five individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of one from Friday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, down one patient from Friday.
A total of 2,336 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of two from Friday, leaving five known active cases in the county. There are 22 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
