WATERTOWN — No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in the tri-county area as the number of virus cases rose by 10.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Jefferson County added seven COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,157. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 1.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by three to 6,729.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by four to 39, while hospitalizations remained at two patients.
There is one person in precautionary quarantine and 77 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported three new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,511. No deaths were reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Wednesday.
There are currently 23 known active cases in the county, an increase of three from Wednesday. A total of 7,391 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 332,787 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported no new cases of COVID on Thursday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 at 2,370. No deaths were reported.
A total of five individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of four from Wednesday — and one person in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
A total of 2,334 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of four from Wednesday, leaving five known active cases in the county. There are 22 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
