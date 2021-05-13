WATERTOWN — No COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 50 across the area.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remains at 211.
Jefferson County added 19 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,928. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity remained unchanged at 3.4%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 22, for a new total of 6,628.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by three to 210, and hospitalizations remained at five patients.
There are four people in precautionary quarantine and 444 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 85 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 14 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,321. No deaths were reported.
One person in the county is hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
There are currently 90 known active cases in the county, a decrease of three from Wednesday, and a total of 7,135 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 317,340 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 17 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,286. No deaths were reported.
A total of 89 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of 10 from Wednesday — and there are currently four people in the county hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Wednesday.
A total of 2,167 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of seven since Wednesday, resulting in 89 known active cases in the county. There are 156 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.