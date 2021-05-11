WATERTOWN — No COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 40 across the area.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remains at 211.
Jefferson County added 23 COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,880. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity remained unchanged at 3.4%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 25, for a new total of 6,594.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County remained at 196, and hospitalizations decreased by two to five patients.
There are three people in precautionary quarantine and 406 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 85 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 14 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,291. No deaths were reported.
One person in the county is hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Monday.
There are currently 85 known active cases in the county, an increase of two from Monday, and a total of 7,110 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 315,313 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported three new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,257. No deaths were reported.
A total of 75 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of two from Monday — and there are currently two people in the county hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of three from Monday.
A total of 2,152 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of five since Monday, resulting in 75 known active cases in the county. There are 137 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
