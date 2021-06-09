WATERTOWN — No new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in the tri-county area as the number of virus cases rose by 10.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Jefferson County added three COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,150. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 1.1%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus remained unchanged at 6,726.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by four to 35, while hospitalizations decreased by one, to two patients.
There are five people in precautionary quarantine and 86 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported five new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,508. No deaths were reported.
Six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Tuesday.
There are currently 20 known active cases in the county, an increase of one from Tuesday. A total of 7,391 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 332,787 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported two new cases of COVID on Wednesday, raising the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,370. No deaths were reported.
A total of nine individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of three from Tuesday — and one person in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
A total of 2,330 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of five from Tuesday, leaving nine known active cases in the county. There are 22 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
