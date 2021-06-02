WATERTOWN — No COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 11.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 214.
Jefferson County added two COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,120. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 1.6%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus remain unchanged at 6,991.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by six to 41, while hospitalizations decreased by four, to one patient.
There are three people in precautionary quarantine and 109 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported five new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,494. No deaths were reported.
Three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Tuesday.
There are currently 27 known active cases in the county, a decrease of 11 from Tuesday, and a total of 7,370 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 329,352 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported four new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,362. No deaths were reported.
A total of 19 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of one from Tuesday — and there are currently two people in the county hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Tuesday.
A total of 2,313 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of three since Tuesday, resulting in 19 known active cases in the county. There are 27 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
