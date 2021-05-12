WATERTOWN — No COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 57 across the area.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remains at 211.
Jefferson County added 29 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,909. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity remained unchanged at 3.4%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 12, for a new total of 6,606.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 17 to 196, and hospitalizations remained at five patients.
There are four people in precautionary quarantine and 459 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 85 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 16 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,307. No deaths were reported.
One person in the county is hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
There are currently 93 known active cases in the county, an increase of eight from Tuesday, and a total of 7,118 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 315,847 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 12 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,269. No deaths were reported.
A total of 79 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of four from Tuesday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Tuesday.
A total of 2,160 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of eight since Tuesday, resulting in 79 known active cases in the county. There are 165 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
