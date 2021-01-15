WATERTOWN — A day after reporting the highest total of deaths due to COVID-19 complications in a single day — six — on Thursday, the tri-county region reported no additional deaths Friday.
But the region did report 280 new cases of the virus.
St. Lawrence County logged another 118 novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 3,651.
Thirty-five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of six from Thursday.
There are currently 1,075 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,521 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 160,528 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 55 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 130 COVID cases to its rapidly growing total Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,528.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 114 and now stands at 2,742. There are 718 people in mandatory isolation, and 29 people are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of eight from Thursday.
There are 375 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,336 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 45,763 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 42,235 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 24 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 32 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,235.
A total of 256 individuals are currently in isolation, 21 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an decrease of one from Thursday.
A total of 963 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 28 from Thursday, resulting in 258 known active cases in the county. There are 640 people in quarantine.
To date, 24,024 tests have been performed since March. A total of 22,789 results have come back negative.
The county has logged 16 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
