WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Tuesday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 45.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 211.
Jefferson County added 29 COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,712. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate rose to 2.6%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by nine, for a new total of 6,420.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increase by 20 to 201, and hospitalizations remained unchanged at five patients.
There is one person in precautionary quarantine and 372 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 85 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 11 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,219. No deaths were reported.
Three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Monday.
There are currently 89 known active cases in the county, a decrease of 20 from Monday, and a total of 7,034 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 309,417 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported five new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,194. No deaths were reported.
A total of 63 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of one from Monday — and there are currently two people in the county hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Monday.
A total of 2,101 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of six since Monday, resulting in 63 known active cases in the county. There are 121 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
