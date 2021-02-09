WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Tuesday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 121 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll remains at 165.
Jefferson County added 53 COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,870. No new deaths were reported.
The number of positive tests since Monday is the highest it’s been in five days, according to County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 20, for a new total of 4,486.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 34 to 292. Hospitalizations decreased to 25 patients — down one from Monday.
There are 133 people in precautionary quarantine and 807 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 67 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 64 novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,241. No new deaths were reported.
Thirty-one people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Monday.
There are currently 530 known active cases in the county.
A total of 4,638 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 190,117 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 73 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged four new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,614. No deaths were reported.
A total of 107 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of 10 from Monday — eight of whom are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Monday.
A total of 1,482 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 14 since Monday, resulting in 107 known active cases in the county. There are 256 people in quarantine.
Twenty-five deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
