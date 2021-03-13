WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Saturday in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 24.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 201.
Lewis County had not updated its numbers as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jefferson County added 15 COVID cases to its total Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,753.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 3.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 19, for a new total of 5,519.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by four to 149. Hospitalizations remained at three patients.
There are 178 people in precautionary quarantine and 317 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported nine new novel coronavirus cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,460. No deaths were reported.
Eleven people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Friday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
St. Lawrence County has logged 92 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
The data comes from local county health departments.
