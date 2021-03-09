WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Tuesday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 28 across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 201.
Jefferson County added 10 COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,684.
It was the lowest one-day count the county has reported in recent memory, according to an email update from County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III.
No deaths were reported and the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 3.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by six, for a new total of 5,431.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by seven to 164. Hospitalizations decreased by three to seven patients.
There are 207 people in precautionary quarantine and 378 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 14 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,407. No deaths were reported.
Fifteen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Monday.
There are currently 274 known active cases in the county, and a total of 6,042 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 231,670 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health. Updated testing data for Monday was not provided.
St. Lawrence County has logged 91 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported four new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,818. No deaths were reported.
A total of 36 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of one since Monday — five of whom are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Monday.
A total of 1,755 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of five since Monday, resulting in 36 known active cases in the county. There are 80 people in quarantine.
Twenty-seven deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
