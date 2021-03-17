WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Wednesday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 30 in the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 203.
Jefferson County added 10 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,808.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.9%.
Wednesday marked the anniversary of the county’s first pandemic report as the county recorded its initial positive COVID-19 case one year ago, according to the daily numbers update from County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III.
“Who would have ever thought that one year later we would still be reporting this data on a regular basis!” Mr. Hagemann wrote.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 18, for a new total of 5,586.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by eight to 136. Hospitalizations again remained at four patients.
There are 139 people in precautionary quarantine and 266 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported eight new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,496. No deaths were reported.
Six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Tuesday.
There are currently 117 known active cases in the county, and a total of 6,287 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 242,131 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health. No testing data for Tuesday was provided.
St. Lawrence County has logged 92 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 12 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,878. No deaths were reported.
A total of 63 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of six from Tuesday — three of whom are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
A total of 1,786 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of nine since Tuesday, resulting in 63 known active cases in the county.
There are 190 people in quarantine, an increase of 34 since Monday.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
