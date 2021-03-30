WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Tuesday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 34 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 205.
Jefferson County added 16 COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,993. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased slightly to 2.1%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by seven, for a new total of 5,786.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 10 to 124. Hospitalizations decreased to one patient, down one from Monday.
There are 77 people in precautionary quarantine, and 220 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 13 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,617. No deaths were reported.
Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Monday.
There are currently 95 known active cases in the county, an increase of eight from Monday, and a total of 6,428 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 263,805 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported five new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 1,978. No deaths were reported.
A total of 68 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of three from Monday — and there is no longer anyone in the county hospitalized with the disease.
A total of 1,881 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of eight since Monday, resulting in 68 known active cases in the county. There are 217 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
