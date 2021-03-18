WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Thursday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 34 in the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll again remained at 203.
Jefferson County added 16 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,824.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased slightly to 2.8%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 41, for a new total of 5,627.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 25 to 111. Hospitalizations again remained at four patients.
There are 155 people in precautionary quarantine and 253 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 11 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,507. No deaths were reported.
Six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Wednesday.
There are currently 116 known active cases in the county, a decrease of one from Wednesday, and a total of 6,299 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 246,240 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 92 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported seven new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,885. No deaths were reported.
A total of 66 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of three from Wednesday — three of whom are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
A total of 1,790 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of four since Wednesday, resulting in 66 known active cases in the county.
There are 199 people in quarantine, an increase of nine since Wednesday.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
