WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Friday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 35.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 201.
Jefferson County added seven COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,738.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate rose slightly to 3.1%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 28, for a new total of 5,500.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 18 to 153. Hospitalizations decreased by three to three patients.
There are 122 people in precautionary quarantine and 383 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 19 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,451. No deaths were reported.
Twelve people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Thursday.
There are currently 260 known active cases in the county, and a total of 6,099 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 239,217 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 92 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported nine new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,843. No deaths were reported.
A total of 53 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of eight from Thursday — four of whom are hospitalized with the disease, down two from Thursday.
A total of 1,763 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of one since Thursday, resulting in 53 known active cases in the county. There are 135 people in quarantine.
Twenty-seven deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.