WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Sunday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 37 across Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Lewis County did not provide updated numbers as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 199.
Jefferson County added 11 COVID cases to its total Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,645. No deaths were reported, and the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 3.3%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 44, for a new total of 5,389.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 33 to 165. Hospitalizations remained at nine patients.
There are 218 people in precautionary quarantine and 365 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported another 26 novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,383. No deaths were reported.
Seventeen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one since Saturday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
St. Lawrence County has logged 89 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
The data comes from local county health departments.
