WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Thursday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 38 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 205.
Jefferson County added 14 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,027. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.1%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 18, for a new total of 5,812.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by three to 132. Hospitalizations also decreased to one patient, down one from Wednesday.
There are 71 people in precautionary quarantine, and 318 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 19 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,649. No deaths were reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
There are currently 120 known active cases in the county, an increase of 14 from Wednesday, and a total of 6,435 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 268,421 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported five new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 1,990. No deaths were reported.
A total of 55 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of eight from Wednesday — and there’s now one person in the county hospitalized with the disease, up one from Wednesday.
A total of 1,906 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 13 since Wednesday, resulting in 55 known active cases in the county. There are 197 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
