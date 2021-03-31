WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Wednesday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 40 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 205.
Jefferson County added 20 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,013. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.1%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by eight, for a new total of 5,794.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 11 to 135. Hospitalizations also increased to two patient, up one from Tuesday.
There are 69 people in precautionary quarantine, and 308 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 13 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,630. No deaths were reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Tuesday.
There are currently 106 known active cases in the county, an increase of 11 from Tuesday, and a total of 6,430 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 266,467 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported seven new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 1,985. No deaths were reported.
A total of 63 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of five from Tuesday — and there is no longer anyone in the county hospitalized with the disease.
A total of 1,893 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 12 since Tuesday, resulting in 63 known active cases in the county. There are 213 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
