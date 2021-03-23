WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Tuesday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 41.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remains at 204.
Jefferson County added 30 COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,892. No deaths were reported, and the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 2.3%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 12, for a new total of 5,700.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 18 to 105. Hospitalizations remained at five patients, unchanged from Monday.
There are 95 people in precautionary quarantine, and 253 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported five new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,534. No deaths were reported.
Three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Monday.
There are currently 67 known active cases in the county, an increase of three from Monday, and a total of 6,374 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 250,898 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 93 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported six new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 1,914. No deaths were reported.
A total of 58 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of one from Monday — one of whom is hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Monday.
A total of 1,827 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of seven since Monday, resulting in 58 known active cases in the county. There are 157 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.