WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Thursday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 41 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 205.
Jefferson County added 15 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,926.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.4%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by nine, for a new total of 5,713.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by six to 129. Hospitalizations remained at two patients, unchanged from Wednesday.
There are 82 people in precautionary quarantine, and 266 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 12 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,557. No deaths were reported.
Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Wednesday.
There are currently 84 known active cases in the county, an increase of nine from Wednesday, and a total of 6,379 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 257,867 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 14 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 1,937. No deaths were reported.
A total of 64 individuals are currently in isolation — unchanged from Wednesday — one of whom is hospitalized with the disease, also unchanged from Wednesday.
A total of 1,846 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 16 since Wednesday, resulting in 62 known active cases in the county. There are 195 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
